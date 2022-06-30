ATLANTA -- The 84 people who signed bogus documents claiming that Donald Trump won the 2020 election include dozens of local Republican Party leaders, four current candidates for public office, six current office-holders and at least five previous state and federal office-holders.
Groups from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all allegedly met in December 2020 and sent lists of so-called alternate electors to the National Archives after the 2020 election. The scheme is reportedly under investigation by the FBI and the Department of Justice, which have issued subpoenas for several of the people involved.
The plot is also a focus of the U.S. House select committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and GOP attempts to overturn the results of the election.
During a recent committee hearing, Rep. Adam Schiff explained how Trump and his campaign were directly involved in the scheme to replace Joe Biden’s legitimate electors. They convinced people to sign onto documents that would be used if Trump were successful in litigation, but then continued the scheme anyway, even as the campaign continuously lost in court and top advisers and lawyers backed away from involvement.
Schiff also displayed text messages revealing how Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin likely played a part in the scheme. The texts showed how Johnson’s chief of staff attempted to coordinate the hand-off of the slate of fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence. Johnson initially denied any involvement, but then admitted he was on an email chain regarding the scheme.
Despite renewed attention in Washington on the fake electors, the vast majority of people involved in the scheme have so far escaped scrutiny.
In January, States Newsroom published a full list of the fake electors. Since that time, as the investigation has intensified, the people involved have appeared on the ballot in primaries, been subpoenaed, and have left their positions or started new ones.
The slate of fake electors now includes at least three current candidates for office, including Burt Jones, who won the Republican primary for lieutenant governor in Georgia and will appear on the ballot in November, and Jim Lamon, a candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona.
The slate also includes four people who have lost elections since signing their names as fake electors. Lou Barletta and Charlie Gerow both ran in the Republican primary for Pennsylvania governor but lost the election in May. Kelly Ruh was an alderperson for De Pere, Wisc., until recently but lost re-election in April. Robert Spindell Jr., a member of the Wisconsin Election Commission, lost his internal commission election to chair the group.
The group also includes seven current officeholders:
-- Jake Hoffman, an Arizona state representative;
-- Burt Jones, a Georgia state senator;
-- Stanley Grot, the Shelby Township clerk in Michigan;
-- Amy Facchinello, a member of the school board in Grand Blanc, Mich.;
-- Robert Spindell Jr., a member of the Wisconsin Election Commission;
-- Josephine Ferro, the Monroe County Register of Wills in Pennsylvania;
-- Sam DeMarco III, an Allegheny County at-large council member in Pennsylvania.
In addition to the chair, former chair or co-chair of the state Republican Party in all seven states, the group includes people for whom political controversy and investigations are nothing new:
-- Michael Ward of Arizona has been accused of spitting in the eye of a former campaign volunteer for his wife, Kelli Ward;
-- Tom Carroll of Pennsylvania was accused by a black colleague of leaving a stuffed monkey on her desk in a racist act, while he was serving as an assistant district attorney;
-- Gloria Kay Godwin of Georgia has been accused of stalking after allegedly attempting to interfere in a citizen effort to obtain signatures for a recall election petition.
In January, the Congressional Select Committee on January 6th announced it had subpoenaed 14 of the counterfeit electors who it believes have information about how they met and who was behind the scheme, according to committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss. Each of the 14 served as “chair” or “secretary” on the state slates of fake electors.
In March 2021, liberal watchdog group American Oversight made public the fake elector documents, which it received in response to a public records request.
Attorneys general from the states involved in the scheme have investigated whether to bring charges against the Trump backers who participated, but no charges have been filed to date.
Here is a comprehensive list of Georgia's bogus electors, including the people who were slated to sign the documents but were replaced with alternates:
GEORGIA (16)
-- Joseph Brannan: Brannan is treasurer of the Georgia Republican Party, a media executive, and a leader in the Muscogee County party;
-- James “Ken” Carroll: Carroll is assistant secretary for the Georgia Republican Party;
-- Vikki Townsend Consiglio: Consiglio is assistant treasurer for the Georgia Republican Party and is on the board of governors for the Georgia Republican Foundation;
-- Carolyn Hall Fisher: Fisher was until recently the first vice chairman for the Georgia Republican Party;
-- Burt Jones: Jones has been a member of the Georgia state Senate since 2013, representing the 25th District. He is the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor and is endorsed by Trump.
-- Gloria Kay Godwin: Godwin is a local Republican Party leader in Blackshear and the co-founder of the grassroots group Georgia Conservatives in Action, according to her LinkedIn profile. In September 2020, she was accused of stalking after allegedly attempting to interfere in a citizen effort to obtain signatures for a recall election petition for Godwin’s grandson, District Five City Council member Shawn Godwin. She told the Blackshear Times that she was unaware of the complaint;
-- David G. Hanna: Hanna was CEO and co-founder of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, an Atlanta-based financial holding company, until he left the post in March 2021;
-- Mark W. Hennessy: Hennessy is the CEO of several car dealerships around the Atlanta area;
-- Mark Amick: Amick is on the board of governors for the Georgia Republican Foundation. In 2019, Amick unsuccessfully ran for city council in Milton. In 2020, he served as a poll watcher in Milton County and testified in a hearing after the election that he saw more than 9,000 votes wrongly go to Joe Biden during the first Georgia recount;
-- John Downey: Downey was a House district chair for the Cobb County Republican Party;
-- Cathleen Alston Latham: Latham is a teacher with the Georgia Virtual School, according to her LinkedIn profile;
-- Daryl Moody: Moody is a GOP donor who is currently the chairman of the Georgia Republican Foundation.
-- Brad Carver: A lawyer focused on energy, utilities, environmental and local government law, Carver is a member of the Republican National Lawyers Association. Carver represents clients before the Georgia Public Service Commission in the Georgia General Assembly. Federal agents delivered a subpoena to his home in June, according to the Washington Post;
-- David Shafer: Shafer is chairman of the state GOP and a Georgia state senator from 2003 to 2019 who was state Senate president pro tempore for many of those years. In 2018, he ran for lieutenant governor and lost in the primary. He was also accused that year of sexual harassment by a lobbyist, but was cleared by the Senate ethics committee. Federal agents delivered a subpoena to his home in June, according to the Washington Post;
-- Shawn Still: Still is the GOP nominee for Georgia state Senate to represent District 48. He is the president of Olympic Pool Plastering & Shotcrete and has served as chairman of the Georgia Republican Party Finance Committee and on the executive committee for the Georgia GOP;
-- C.B. Yadav: A small business owner in Camden County, Yadav is a member of the Georgians First Commission under the governor’s office. He was an early supporter of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s gubernatorial campaign and worked as part of his campaign’s “grassroots army.”
Slated to sign but replaced:
-- John A. Isakson: Isakson is the chief financial officer for Preferred Apartment Communities. His father, Johnny Isakson, served as a U.S. senator from Georgia from 2005 to 2019 and represented Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House from 1999 to 2005;
-- Patrick Gartland: Gartland has served as the Cobb County Republican Party’s representative on the board of election;
-- CJ Pearson: A conservative activist, political adviser and commentator on cable news, Pearson has served as the executive director of Young Georgians in Government and executive director of Teens for Trump. He recently served as the campaign manager for Vernon Jones, who lost his Republican primary runoff in June in a bid to win a congressional seat;
-- Susan Holmes: A member of the Georgia House of Representatives from the 129th District, Holmes has also served as mayor of Monticello for 12 years.
For a list of other states' fake electors, go to georgiarecorder.com.
