DSC_0385.JPG

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr has announced the indictment of Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Courtney Lofton on one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. Specifically, the defendant is alleged to have solicited a 17-year-old female for sex in October 2022.

“Those who wear the uniform are entrusted to protect and defend their fellow citizens, and when that trust is broken, it is difficult to restore,” Carr said in a news release. “This indictment is part of a larger investigation conducted by our state and federal partners, and we will keep working with them to ensure all buyers are held accountable. We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat as we continue our efforts to protect Georgia’s children from human trafficking.”

