GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University’s Women's Leadership Institute will be presented virtually this year with two statewide community partners supporting the effort. United Community Bank will be the program’s presenting sponsor and SCBIO has signed on to be a presenting partner.
The WLI is a seven-week leadership development program open to emerging and established women leaders, with past participants from every corner and many industries of the Palmetto State and beyond. It is led by distinguished Furman faculty and expert facilitators from civic and corporate organizations who cover core competencies from team leadership and design thinking to negotiating and developing networks.
The program this year will comprise live, virtual sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning April 15 and ending June 1. The cost is $1,499 and registration is open now. For more information, or to nominate someone for participation, visit the WLI website.
“The Women’s Leadership Institute at Furman is a wonderful opportunity to network with other female leaders in the community, learn more about my own natural strengths and abilities, and discover how I can use my voice to be an advocate for change in our local community,” Jessica McCoy, a 2020 WLI graduate and the business development manager for Brasfield and Gorrie, one of the country’s largest privately held construction companies, said. “I would recommend this program to anyone who is actively seeking to make a difference in every area of their life. I promise you won’t regret a single second of it."
“The Women’s Leadership Institute has a long history of helping women succeed in their chosen careers and in life,” Furman University President Elizabeth Davis said in a news release. “We are excited to have two cornerstone organizations join us this year to help extend our leadership training and advance equality, equity and diversity in the workplace.”
Furman’s WLI began in 1998 and has helped more than 600 women from diverse sectors develop their leadership skills that are essential to advancing within their organizations.
“Having United Community Bank and SCBIO join as presenting sponsor and presenting partner, respectively, increases the breadth and depth of the program into South Carolina’s business community,” Anthony Herrera, executive director of Furman’s Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, said.
“United Community Bank is committed to making a difference in our community, and we believe that is achieved through sponsoring programs that support the development of those who serve others,” Moryah Jackson, vice president of community development and engagement for United Community Bank, said. “We are excited to be this year’s presenting sponsor and provide women with a professional development opportunity that will help them go out and make the world a better place.”
“Furman’s Women’s Leadership Institute is among the premier programs in the Southeast devoted to promoting talent development, fostering invaluable connections and expanding new opportunities for current and emerging women leaders across the business ecosystem,” Erin Ford, executive vice president and chief operating officer for SCBIO, said. “We are honored and enthusiastic supporters of the WLI program and mission and look forward to being actively involved in this fantastic program.”
Ford and Sam Konduros, chief executive officer and president of SCBIO, will present during one session, and a panel from United Community Bank will close the program on June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.