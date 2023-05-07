Judge with gavel stock

A Columbus resident and convicted felon who is a member of a local criminal street gang was sentenced to federal prison this week for illegal possession of a machine gun.

 Photo by Metro Creative

COLUMBUS – A Columbus resident and convicted felon who is a member of a local criminal street gang was sentenced to federal prison this week for illegal possession of a machine gun.

Tyquerrious Ford, 23, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Ford pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a machine gun on Dec. 20. Co-defendant, Bernard Shaw, 23, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on. Shaw pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Dec. 7. U.S. District Judge Clay Land handed down the sentences. There is no parole in the federal system.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags