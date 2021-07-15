COMMERCE – Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and U.S. Senate Candidate Gary Black’s campaign has released its first-quarter fundraising numbers. With only three weeks and no fundraising events, Black raised more than $703,000 from more than 670 donors. All but 50 contributors were from Georgia.
“I feel like the home-grown candidate, the harvest has been bountiful, and we have a lot to be thankful for,” Black said in a news release. “Making a contribution is more than just an investment of money – it’s loaning a candidate your reputation, and I will always remember the trust that represents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.