JEKYLL ISLAND – Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who is running for one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats, spoke to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Summer Conference in Jekyll Island recently and outlined his priorities for helping law enforcement fight the crime wave sweeping across Georgia and America.
“The defund the police movement championed by regressive politicians has had real-world consequences for Americans, and no one knows that better than our law enforcement heroes,” Black said. “Defunding the police is the dumbest idea I have heard since D.C. statehood. It’s a divisive distraction that has created an atmosphere where criminals feel empowered to victimize innocent people with a feeling of impunity.”
Black has called for a nationwide effort to refund law enforcement, restore law and order, and recruit the next generation of police officers and sheriff’s deputies.
“Some politicians put elections above public safety, and our police and sheriff personnel are caught in a literal crossfire,” he said. “Crime ravages families – disproportionately minority and poor families. My wife, my daughter — who is a wife and mom now, too — they deserve to feel safe at home and in their community. All our citizens do. And law enforcement families deserve to have their heroes come home safe after every shift.”
HeyTutor used the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, released on May 5, 2021, to rank the states according to which ones have the best internet access. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.