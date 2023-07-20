Arlington police chief arrested in domestic violence case

Special Logo

 Special Logo

TIFTON – The GBI and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antavio Pierce, 43, of Tifton, and charged him with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, the agency reported.

Pierce was taken into custody after being discharged from Tift Regional Medical Center. The arrest is in connection with the death of Vincent Terrell Myers, 36, of Sylvester.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0