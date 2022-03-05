MOULTRIE – A traffic stop conducted jointly by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Moultrie woman on drug and gun charges.
Tia Marie Turner, 31, of Moultrie was traveling southbound on Georgia Highway 33 toward Moultrie when a search warrant was executed on the car and one kilogram of methamphetamine and a 9 mm handgun were seized. Turner was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.
