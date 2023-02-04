deriso GBI.jpg

Corey Devonte Deriso has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and one count of criminal damage to property.

 Special Photo: GBI

AMERICUS — Taris Hollomon Jr., 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and one count of criminal damage to property.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Americus Police Department, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking the location of Corey Devonte Deriso. Deriso is wanted for violation of probation.

