SYLVESTER -- The autopsy on Jakerion Shmoud Jackson, who was shot and killed by a Sylvester Police officer Saturday has been completed, and the results are pending further testing, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The early investigation indicates that Jackson brandished a handgun during the incident. The officer involved provided repeated commands for Jackson to drop the handgun, but he did not comply. That handgun was later found in close proximity to Jackson, and a second handgun was found on Jackson, according to the GBI's preliminary report.
At approximately 8:25 a.m. Saturday, the GBI was requested by the Sylvester Police Department to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation at 615 E. Franklin St. in Sylvester.
Information provided by Sylvester police indicated that, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a Sylvester Police officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Sylvester. A brief car chase ensued, with the subject fleeing the scene on foot. Approximately three hours later, multiple 911 calls were received describing a suspicious person that matched the description of the subject from the earlier car chase in the area of where the subject fled on foot.
A Sylvester Police Officer encountered the subject, later identified as Jakerion Shmoud Jackson, 19. This encounter led to the officer discharging his firearm, resulting in Jackson being struck. Jackson was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
No officers were injured in this incident.
This is the 81st officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.
This investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing and will be turned over to the Tift County DA’s Office once completed.
