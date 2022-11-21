gema.jfif

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ATLANTA – November is Infrastructure Security Month across the nation, and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has committed to participate in this effort of focusing on the importance of our nation’s critical infrastructure.

“Our agency shares in the responsibility of keeping our critical infrastructure and communities secure and resilient,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said in a news report. “That’s why we are taking this opportunity to bring awareness to this effort.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More News