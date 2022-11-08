criblez.jpg

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency welcomed former Central Intelligence Agency senior officer Linda Criblez as the Homeland Security Division’s Chief of Intelligence.

 Special Photo: GEMA-HS

In her new role, Criblez will spearhead GEMA/HS’s intelligence unit to expand the collection and sharing of analysis with the goal of enhancing public and school safety in Georgia.

