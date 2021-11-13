Senior 4-H’er Maggie Payne poses with her first-place winning 650-pound pumpkin at the Union County Extension Office.
EATONTON — More than 30 4-Hers from across Georgia competed in the 2021 Georgia 4-H pumpkin-growing contest, with the winning pumpkin weighing in at 650 pounds. The contest offers students the opportunity to learn and utilize knowledge of agricultural and environmental sciences to produce prize-winning fruit.
The Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association sponsors this annual contest that cultivates an appreciation for proper fruit and vegetable growing techniques in young people. In addition to the basics of caring for pumpkins, contestants incorporate mathematical knowledge of space, depth and irrigation needs for their plants. They also develop problem-solving skills for common agricultural challenges such as insect control.
Magdalena “Maggie” Payne, an 11th-grade 4-Her from Union County, earned top honors in the 2021 contest with her 650-pound pumpkin. Second place went to Angelo King-Rallo with a 598-pound pumpkin. King-Rallo is a ninth-grade 4-Her from Union County. Ava Sharp, a Union County 10th-grade student, earned third place with a 529-pound pumpkin. These students received cash prizes and ribbons for their impressive entries.
Union County enjoyed great success in the contest this year.
“We are incredibly proud of our 4-Hers and the way that they have represented Union County,” Jacob Williams, agriculture and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Cooperative Extension in Union County, said. “This season presented unique challenges, as every season does, but (the students) persevered. We hope that next year we will be able to keep building on the success that we have had.”
Williams serves as the leader of the Union County Pumpkin Club.
All Georgia 4-Hers are invited to participate in the pumpkin-growing contest, and pumpkin weights are verified by local county extension offices. State winners were celebrated in conjunction with National Pumpkin Day on Oct. 26.
Georgia 4-H encourages students to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 175,000 people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information about the Georgia 4-H Pumpkin Growing Contest, visit georgia4h.org/pumpkin or contact a local extension office.
