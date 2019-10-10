TIFTON — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dewayne McClatchey Jr., 22, on Thursday in the accidental shooting of Mason Jordan Foster, 1, in Tift County.
The GBI said McClatchey is charged with reckless conduct, second-degree cruelty to children, tampering with evidence and giving false statements.
In the late evening hours of Tueday, Tift County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 100 block of Apricot Street in Tifton in reference to a report of a child being shot. Once deputies arrived, they discovered Foster suffering from a gunshot wound, officials from the GBI said.
Foster was flown by helicopter to a children’s hospital in Tallahassee, Fla. where he is currently listed in serious condition.
The GBI said investigators learned that McClatchey was present at the residence at the time of the shooting and was taken into custody near the incident location.
Anyone who has information pertaining to this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Tift sheriff’s office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI at (229) 777-2080