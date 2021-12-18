ATLANTA -- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has landed the endorsement of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
Carr, who served as commissioner of the state Department of Economic Development before then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him attorney general in 2016, is seeking the Republican nomination for a second full term.
“The chamber wishes to thank the attorney general for his efforts to end human trafficking, combating the opioid crisis and strengthening Georgia's cybersecurity position,” Chris Clark, the chamber’s president and CEO, said in endorsing Carr. “His long-standing relationships with the legal community, and organizations like ours have solidified his resolve to ensure Georgia remains prosperous."
Carr said the Georgia Chamber of Commerce has been a valuable partner in his efforts to maintain the state's ranking as the top state in which to do business.
“During COVID, I pushed for liability protections for businesses navigating this unprecedented global pandemic, and I have fought back against the unconstitutional federal vaccine mandate that would have turned our businesses into the health care police and made the work force shortage even worse,” Carr said. “I am working on solutions to the growing organized retail crime issue that is resulting in skyrocketing online theft as well as smash-and-grab incidents in retail stores.
"I am proud to play a role in creating a predictable and stable legal regulatory climate in our state that allows business to grow and create jobs, and I am honored to have the Georgia chamber's endorsement as we work together to keep Georgia's economy thriving.”
Carr appears to have a clear path to the Republican nomination for another term as attorney general.
Two Democrats are vying for their party’s nod to challenge Carr: State Sen. Jen Jordan of Atlanta and Charlie Bailey, an Atlanta lawyer and former prosecutor, who lost to Carr in 2018.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
