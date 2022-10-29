judge.jpg

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia Michael Boggs was the guest of Albany Rotarians Thursday. He talked with The Albany Herald about the backlog of cases in the Dougherty County Superior Court Circuit.

ALBANY — The impact of the lengthy closure of Dougherty County courts on criminal cases during the COVID pandemic has been in the local news for a couple of years now. But that is not the only place where courts are backed up. Courts around the state also are behind on civil cases and divorces and juvenile cases as well.

In Dougherty County there are some 10,000 pending felony cases alone, with one-quarter of those involving some of the worst crimes imaginable, from murder to aggravated child molestation, according to Chief Dougherty Judicial Circuit Judge Willie Lockette, who recently shared those statistics with the Dougherty County Commission.

