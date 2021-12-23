Several agencies that work with the homeless, including Mission:Change in Albany, received 12,000 pairs of socks donated by Georgia’s 3,500 cotton farming families that are part of the Georgia Cotton Commission.
PERRY -- Several agencies that work with the homeless, including Mission:Change in Albany, received 12,000 pairs of socks donated by Georgia’s 3,500 cotton farming families that are part of the Georgia Cotton Commission.
Farmers delivered socks to Mission:Change in Albany, the Community Outreach Training Center in Thomasville, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People in Valdosta, the Homeless Resource Network in Columbus, The Sparrow’s Nest in Athens, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter in Cartersville, the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia in Macon, the Atlanta Mission, the Augusta Rescue Mission, the Liberty County Manna House in Hinesville, Mercy Ministries in Lyons and the Homeless Authority in Savannah.
“As a cotton producer, it gives me great pleasure and pride to be able to give back to our state in such a meaningful and positive way," Georgia Cotton Commission Chairman Bart Davis, a cotton farmer from Colquitt County, said in a news release. "Now, more than ever, we need to help others. The donation of cotton socks to these shelters across the state supports people who truly need a little extra at this time of year.”
The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry. The Commission began in 1965. Georgia cotton producers pay an assessment enabling the commission to invest in programs of research, promotion and education on behalf of all cotton producers of Georgia. For more information about the Georgia Cotton Commission, call (478) 988-4235 or visit the www.georgiacottoncommission.org website.
