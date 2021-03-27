GAINESVILLE – The thought of 700,000 trout hitting the water should be enough to entice any Georgia angler. Thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resource Division and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, anglers can look forward to another great year of trout fishing.
“The Georgia trout stocking program is typically supported by four trout hatcheries,” WRD Trout Stocking Coordinator John Lee Thomson said in a news release. “With the Lake Burton Hatchery renovation wrapping up, we will be stocking primarily from the other three hatcheries. Good rainfall and a mild winter have allowed for great growth at these locations. Our regular distribution effort will begin the last full week of March, and all waterbodies scheduled to be stocked will have received trout by the end of the month.”
Some early trout stocking efforts have begun, with regular stockings scheduled to begin the last week of March. Popular waterbodies that receive regular trout stockings include Cooper Creek in Union County, Little Amicalola Creek at Amicalola State Park, Holly Creek in Murray County, Johns Creek in Floyd County and the Tallulah River in Rabun County.
The daily limit is eight trout on general regulation trout waters. Anglers are reminded to respect private property rights along streams flowing through private lands, and to obtain permission before fishing on private property.
Information on trout fishing and stocking is readily available online. Interested persons can even sign up for a weekly trout stocking email at http://georgiawildlife.com/Fishing/Trout.
Those who need more fresh statewide fishing news can check out the blog report every Friday at https://georgiawildlife.blog/category/fishing.
Georgia anglers can support fisheries conservation and trout management several ways:
Buy a Fishing License: State license purchases allow the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more. Purchase a Georgia license online at https://gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.
Buy a License Plate: Purchasing a trout license plate supports Georgia’s trout conservation and management programs. These efforts positively impact trout production, stocking and stream restoration throughout north Georgia. More info is available at https://georgiawildlife.com/licenseplates.
For more information, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/Fishing/Trout or call (770) 535-5498.
