Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Georgia DNR looks to ‘moderate’ social media content

  • Updated
  • 0
youth birding.jpg

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has had to move events like its annual birdathon online, and increased use of social media has led the agency to try and "clean up" its social media.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

ATLANTA -- Advocates for civil discourse in public policy debates have long bemoaned the proliferation of profanity and other negative comments on social media sites.

Now, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is trying to do something to clean up its social media accounts.

The agency’s board has been briefed on a proposed rule setting guidelines for the “moderation” of comments posted on its third-party social media websites. The rule would allow the DNR to remove comments not related to the topic of the social media post or that contain profanity.

In subjecting social media posts to such scrutiny, the agency would be creating a “limited public forum,” a concept the U.S. Supreme Court has declared does not violate Americans’ constitutional right to free speech.

“People get concerned about the First Amendment,” Kate Iannuzzi, the DNR’s deputy executive counsel, told board members Tuesday. “What we are doing is specifically allowed by the First Amendment. … All we’re trying to do is keep [social media posts] on topic and ask the people not to use profanity.”

The proposed rule doesn’t indicate what prompted the DNR to want to limit the content it allows on social media.

But the agency tends to draw intense criticism over issues that come under its purview. Lately, those include Georgia Power’s plans to leave in place coal ash from some of its closed ash ponds and a proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

The Board of Natural Resources is scheduled to vote on the rule at its next meeting Oct. 26.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts