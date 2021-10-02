Georgia DOT awards $57 million in August construction contracts

ATLANTA – In August 2021, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 19 projects valued at approximately $57,115,660. One project from the August letting, valued at $22,774,948, was deferred and will be awarded at a later date.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $15 million, was awarded to Plant Improvement Company/The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project will cover 28.084 miles of State Route 27 south of East Railroad Street to the Glynn County Line in Wayne County.
The second largest contract is a bridge rehabilitation project worth approximately $10 million. This project was awarded to Massana Construction and will consist of overlay of the bridge decks, joint replacements, edge beam replacements, painting of all beams and bearings, bent caps replacements, spall repair of the superstructure and substructures, epoxy injection of the substructures and scour repair at three locations on Interstate 75 on Cobb County and one location on I-75 in Fulton County.
This contract, along with five other bridge rehabilitation and replacement contracts, represents 29 percent, or approximately $16.7 million, of the awarded funds.
Resurfacing projects represent 60 percent, or approximately $34 million, of the awarded funds. The remaining 11 percent is allotted for widening and safety projects at various locations throughout the state. The safety contract includes installation of dynamic message signs and ITS navigation systems at various locations along I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham and Glynn counties.
The August awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2022 to $186 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2022 began July 1, 2021.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on Aug. 20 and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Sept. 2. To view a list of lettings by year, visit https://www.bidx.com/ga/lettings.
Supplemental Award Announcement list includes previously deferred projects from the May, June and July lettings.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
