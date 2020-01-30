ATLANTA - Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell R. McMurry joined U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, Georgia's first lady Marty Kemp, and leaders from Congress, state government and the transportation sector to announce new initiatives to combat human trafficking on our nation’s transportation system.
Chao is challenging the transportation industry to commit to “100 Pledges in 100 Days” with a revived focus on the “Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking” pledge to train the transportation workforce and raise public awareness on the issue of human trafficking across all methods of transportation.
“The U.S. Department of Transportation is committed to working with our public and private partners to fight human trafficking on America’s transportation system,” said Chao.
The U.S. DOT forecasts over 1 million employees across all modes of transportation will be trained because of this initiative.
Georgia DOT signed the pledge, signaling the Department’s intention to do its part to combat human trafficking in Georgia through employee training, building awareness internally and externally, and urging the public to report any suspected incidences of human trafficking.
This is not the first time Georgia DOT has taken steps to combat human trafficking.
Prior to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta in 2019, Georgia DOT joined with the Office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and a consortium of private sector and nonprofit organizations to produce a high-visibility event called ‘Stop Traffick,’ a rolling exhibit comprised of 72 school buses emblazoned with astounding and disturbing statistics to create awareness and help put an end to human trafficking in our state and across the country.
In February 2019, Governor Kemp signed an executive order establishing the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission. The Commission is comprised of public officials, law enforcement, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, faith-based institutions and subject matter experts.
This month, Georgia’s first lady and the GRACE Commission, in collaboration with the Department of Administrative Services, announced the implementation of Human Trafficking Awareness Training for State of Georgia employees.
“As public servants, we at Georgia DOT are uniquely positioned to protect the well-being of all Georgians – in fact, our goals include “Putting Georgians’ Safety First,” said McMurry. “Through proper education and awareness, we can learn the signs of human trafficking, how to report suspicious activity, and do our part to dismantle this terrible industry for good in collaboration with our outstanding partners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.