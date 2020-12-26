ATLANTA – In addition to the previously announced $62.7 million widening of State Route 133 from from U.S. Highway 319 to Mike Horner Road in Colquitt County, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 14 other construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $103,744,588.
The other widening contract was awarded to C&H Paving Inc. to widen and reconstruct a little over half a mile of roadway on State Route 56 from Cates Mead Road (County Road 54) to State Route 80 in Burke County. This contract is also a One Transportation Investment Act project. Both contracts, represent 62 percent, or $64 million, of the awarded funds.
In 2012, voters in three Georgia regions approved a 10-year 1 percent sales tax to fund regional and local transportation improvements. To learn more visit: http://www.ga-tia.com/.
The second-largest contract, $16.9 million, was awarded to East Coast Asphalt LLC to resurface 10.9 miles of roadway on Interstate 75/State Route 401 south of Hat Creek Bridge to south of State Route 159 in Turner County. This contract, along with five other resurfacing contracts, represent 23 percent or $23.6 million of the awarded funds.
The remaining 15 percent, or $16.2 million, is allotted for safety and bridge construction projects at various locations throughout the state. Safety contracts consist of signage upgrades, installation of cable barriers and construction of a roundabout at various roadways statewide.
The November awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021 to $513.4 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2021 began July 1, 2020.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on Nov. 20, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Dec. 4. Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work, must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.