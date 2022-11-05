Early voting in Dougherty County is a hit at Civic Center

More than 2.2 million Georgians have cast early ballots, a record-setting pace ahead of a midterm election, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

That’s well above the nearly 1.5 million Georgians who had taken advantage of the early voting opportunity at this point in the early voting period ahead of the 2018 midterms.

