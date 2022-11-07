How do I request an absentee ballot?

Georgia voters turned out in full force during the state’s early voting period, with about 2.5 million people voting early in person or by absentee ballot.



The vast majority of those ballots — about 2.3 million — were cast through early voting in person at polling stations. Another 216,067 absentee ballots — more than three-quarters of all absentee ballots requested — were returned during the early voting period.

