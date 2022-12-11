farm bureau board.jpg

From left, Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, GFB First Vice President & South Georgia Vice President Daniel Johnson, North Georgia Vice President Bernard Sims and Middle Georgia Vice President Ralph Caldwell, look forward to representing Georgia’s farmers as they lead the state’s largest general farm organization in 2023.

 Photo Courtesy of Georgia Farm Bureau

MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau voting delegates elected the organization’s 2023 board of directors during the organization’s 85th annual GFB Convention held on Jekyll Island.

GFB voting delegates re-elected Tom McCall to a second, two-year term as president. He was first elected in 2020. McCall and his family grow a variety of grain crops, sweet corn, hay and straw along with beef cattle, hogs and sheep on their farm in Fortsonia in Elbert County.

Recommended for you

Tags