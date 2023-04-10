Student entrepreneurs from across Georgia will compete for a grand prize of $10,000 in the state’s inaugural Georgia FLEX competition, which will be held Thursday at the Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy.
FITZGERALD -- Student entrepreneurs from across Georgia will compete for a grand prize of $10,000 in the state’s inaugural Georgia FLEX competition, which will be held Thursday at the Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy here.
The competition, which kicks off 9:30 a.m., will feature student-owned companies representing Hutchings College and Career Academy, Jones County College and Career, the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy) in Albany, Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy, and Evans County High School. Representatives of each school will give their final pitch to become the state’s top student entrepreneur.
Chelise Ethridge, owner and operator of animation art business Lovelise, recently was named the 2023 FLEX ABY champion at the third and final round of local competition held at Albany State University's West Campus Student Center. The inaugural local competition is produced in partnership with the Albany Area Chamber Foundation, Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and the 4C Academy.
As the first-place Albany winner, Ethridge received $5,000 in prize money, which she will use to scale her animation business. Ethridge is a senior at the 4C Academy, who through animation, uses art as a storytelling medium, primarily positioned on social media.
Georgia FLEX is a Fitzgerald-based nonprofit organization established to promote high school student entrepreneurship within the state. The competition is a non-theoretical six-month business and leadership emulsion designed to promote innovation and the formation of new business startups entirely owned and operated by high school students.
The Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy is located at 553 Ocilla Highway in Fitzgerald.