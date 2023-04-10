4C Academy looks to shift into higher gear in 2019-2020

FITZGERALD -- Student entrepreneurs from across Georgia will compete for a grand prize of $10,000 in the state’s inaugural Georgia FLEX competition, which will be held Thursday at the Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy here.

The competition, which kicks off  9:30 a.m., will feature student-owned companies representing Hutchings College and Career Academy, Jones County College and Career, the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy) in Albany, Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy, and Evans County High School. Representatives of each school will give their final pitch to become the state’s top student entrepreneur. 

