ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday the recipients of Round 1 of the second installment of the Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II), amounting to a total of more than $47 million in additional emergency assistance to support K-12 and higher education entities as they continue to address the disruptions and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we work to meet the needs of students, parents, and teachers by maintaining in-person learning, we know that our schools and education support organizations will need additional help,” Kemp said in a news release. “We also know our education providers play a critical role in providing the work force needed to combat the health and economic effects of the pandemic. This round of funding is geared toward the goal of keeping our kids in the classroom with minimal disruption to their education while strengthening that classroom-to-work force pipeline.
“By working around the clock, we have weathered the difficulties presented by COVID-19 for almost three school years. With this new round of support, we will help get our educators and students across the finish line of the pandemic.”
Classroom Grants — $15.4 million: The state will provide all K-12 teachers and paraprofessionals with $125 to be used for classroom expenses. The Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) also will be prepared to leverage federal funds for birth-to-age-5 teachers and paraprofessionals to complement this decision.
Teacher Pipeline — $1.3 million: The state will put $789,730 in funding toward the expansion of the Georgia Math & Reading Corps program in southwest Georgia. This is an existing program that helps high-need students unlock their potential through evidence-based and data-driven tutoring. The funding will help improve student achievement and recruit tutors — specifically in rural Georgia — for everyday instruction.
The funding also will include $517,575 to the Georgia Southern University Research and Service Foundation. This support will help expand Georgia’s teacher pipeline and accelerate students in literacy by providing college tutors for reading instruction to K-5 students, promote reading and writing activities, help future teachers obtain field experience, and develop best practices for integrating tutoring support throughout the school day.
Student Mental Health Needs — $6 million: A mental health initiative that was funded through GEER I will be extended until July 2023 through $5.5 million in additional funds. This will provide post-secondary students more access to mental health resources and additional professional development opportunities for faculty.
An additional $510,410 will be aearded for Trauma Informed Care calm-down stations and TIC calm-down kits for individual families around the state, in support of wraparound services through local YMCAs.
Education-to-Workforce Pipeline for Healthcare — $3.1 million: As the state continues to fight the pandemic while preserving lives and livelihoods in Georgia, Kemp announced these funds to support the need for more nurses and additional training with a special emphasis on expanding educational opportunities to more areas of the state and providing hands-on learning experiences.
♦ Georgia Southwestern State — $866,723
♦ Fort Valley State — $1,320,150
♦ Middle Georgia State — $900,000
♦ PCOM Medicine Project (Moultrie Campus) — $820,202
To engage students early in their learning career and inspire an interest in the field of medicine, the state will provide funds to build partnerships between K-12 school systems and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. This support also will provide technology upgrades and means-tested aid for student housing issues.
Education-to-Workforce Pipeline for Commercial Drivers — $8.32 million: Gov. Kemp has directed these funds to support the critical need for more commercial drivers and work force training opportunities, further addressing the supply chain issues impacting the state and country:
♦ Savannah Technical College — $1,990,000 for driving pad and trailers
♦ Georgia Piedmont Technical College — $2,000,000 for driving range and pad, and trailers
♦ Oconee Fall Line Technical College — $1,150,000 for driving pad and simulators
♦ Columbus Technical College — $1,770,000 for driving pad, mobile classroom, trailers and simulators
♦ Southern Crescent Technical College — $1,132,500 for driving range and pad resurfacing, mobile classroom, and trailers
♦ Southeastern Technical College — $275,000 for driving range and pad resurfacing
Improving Outcomes for Students with Dyslexia — $4.7 million: Building on the foundation of SB 48 (2019), funds for a dyslexia screening and intervention tool will be available for K-3 students. These funds also will be utilized to provide personalized reading instruction based on results, giving teachers another resource to help students succeed in reading. This project will impact 60,000 K-3 students in 14 different school districts.
Rock Eagle 4-H Center — $2.2 million: Many of Georgia’s families benefit from visiting Rock Eagle, a crucial institution for hands-on learning experiences focused on agricultural and environmental information, leadership, communication skills, food and nutrition, health, energy conservation, and citizenship. These funds will support vitally needed improvements to the facility to increase safety and expand learning experience opportunities.
Charter School Growth Initiative — $4.1 million: Charter schools provide parents with options to choose the best learning environment for their children. These funds will support the creation and replication of 10 new, high-quality charter schools in underserved communities. The funds will be utilized for start-up costs, networking opportunities, long-term planning support and other purposes.
STEM Education — $1 million: Funds will be awarded to Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers Inc. to strengthen STEM learning with real-world information from industries in the state. Programming will focus on after-school enrichment options, family science events, and providing technology to students. Counties that will benefit from these funds include Baker, Clay, Glascock, Hancock, Lincoln and Warren.
Georgia Music Education Grants — $200,000: Funds will be provided to schools and nonprofits across the state for music-related educational instruction, enriching the learning experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.