georgia electorate.jpeg

Greater Georgia, an organization founded in 2021 by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler to promote conservative candidates, has targeted Hispanic voters with roundtable discussions and events like a July 28 voter registration drive at a Supermercado in DeKalb County.

 Photo by Greater Georgia Action via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are working to mobilize a disengaged and diverse group of voters for the upcoming midterm elections that will determine not just leadership of the state government but could also once again decide control in Congress.

The reshaping of voter-mobilization organizations in recent years has led to the creation of groups focused on Asian Americans and other minorities whose influence continues to grow, progressive organizations pushing new boundaries, and a new statewide organization filling a void for conservatives.

