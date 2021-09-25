ATLANTA -- Georgia remains one of only three states with at least two institutions in the top 16 public institutions in the nation, with a number of University System of Georgia institutions appearing in significant categories for the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.
Georgia Institute of Technology ranked 10th in the nation and the University of Georgia ranked 16th in the best public universities category, while Georgia State University ranked as the nation’s No. 2 most innovative university, as well as No. 2 for best undergraduate teaching.
Several USG institutions also scored among the best in the South, and overall USG institutions performed well in the regional rankings.
“Our mission to provide a world-class education to our students and support them toward graduation and degree attainment starts with the amazing work done by our institutions to maintain quality academic programs,” acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said. “Those programs are recognized as not just the best across the South but in the nation, and the result is a strong educational foundation that helps both our students and Georgia succeed."
Among select accomplishments by USG institutions in alphabetical order in this year’s U.S. News rankings:
-- Dalton State College, Georgia’s first and only federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, ranked No. 21 in social mobility and made the list for best regional colleges in the South.
-- Fort Valley State University is Georgia’s No. 1 ranked HBCU for the fourth year in a row. It is ranked No. 38 among HBCUs in the nation, and in the top 10 in social mobility.
-- Middle Georgia State University ranked No. 10 among the best public regional institutions in the South and No. 8 for veterans.
-- Georgia College and State University ranked No. 9 among top public regional universities in the South and No. 21 overall, including private colleges.
-- Georgia Gwinnett College ranked as the South’s most ethnically diverse regional college and No. 3 among regional colleges in the South for innovation.
-- Georgia Institute of Technology ranked No. 10 among best public universities and No. 38 overall, including private institutions. In other national rankings, the institution as a whole ranked No. 4 in the most innovative category, its undergraduate engineering programs ranked No. 4, and undergraduate computer science programs ranked No. 5. The H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering ranked No. 1, and other engineer specialties all ranked in the top five in their categories.
-- Georgia State University ranked No. 2 in both the most innovative and best undergraduate teaching categories. GSU ranked No. 6 for first-year student programs, No. 5 for learning communities, No. 11 in social mobility and No. 13 in diversity. The J. Mack Robinson College of Business ranked No. 49 in the nation in the undergraduate business programs category, with its Risk Management and Insurance program No. 4 and Computer Information Systems program No. 8.
-- The University of Georgia ranked No. 16 among the nation’s public universities. The Terry College of Business ranked among the nation’s top 25 undergraduate business programs, and its insurance/risk management program once again secured the top spot in the country. UGA is also ranked as one of the top 25 best colleges for veterans.
-- The University of North Georgia tied for No. 16 among regional public universities in the South and is No. 1 among public universities in Georgia in the category of best colleges for veterans. UNG ranked No. 2 among public regional universities in Georgia on the best undergraduate teaching program list, tied for No. 5 in undergraduate computer science programs, tied for No. 7 for undergraduate business programs and No. 9 for nursing programs.
-- The University of West Georgia ranked No. 41 for social mobility and had four programs ranked in the best in online program rankings: best online bachelor’s programs, best online MBA, best online education graduate degree and best online graduate degree.
To review the complete rankings and find more on USG institutions, visit U.S. News & World Report at https://www.usnews.com/info/blogs/press-room/articles/2021-09-13/us-news-unveils-the-2022-best-colleges-rankings.
