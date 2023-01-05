police pay.jpg

A Georgia legislative committee recommends that incentives like tuition reimbursements and the establishment of a state-run public safety retirement plan could be options that help address police shortage.

 Stanley Dunlap/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- A quick survey of the salaries for police officers in rural southwest Georgia found that some officers started off earning $12.70 per hour, providing further insight into why so many local law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit new personnel and keep experienced officers on staff.

In a fall meeting, a panel of state lawmakers, police chiefs, sheriffs and state law enforcement officials discussed the pressing challenges facing their profession as Georgia ranks near the bottom of the nation in average law enforcement pay.

