ATLANTA -- The Georgia Lottery Corp. hit a historic milestone this month, as the program’s total funding of education since its inception in 1993 reached $25 billion.
"There’s a lot of zeroes in there,” Gov. Brian Kemp quipped as Gretchen Corbin, the lottery organization’s president and CEO, presented him with a giant check.
Georgia voters approved creation of the lottery in 1992, drawn to support the referendum by the promise of an influx of funds to the new HOPE Scholarships program and Georgia pre-k.
Since then, more than 2 million college students have received HOPE scholarships or grants, while lottery revenue has supported more than 1.7 million pre-kindergartners, Corbin said.
Kemp said some Georgia students have benefited from both programs, both at the beginning and end of their academic careers.
“The impact of lottery-funded HOPE scholarships and pre-k goes far beyond the classroom,” the governor said. “It makes our work force stronger and the state more sought-after by job creators. … Georgians win every day with the lottery.”
High demand and low supply have made renting a car more expensive than ever. CoPilot looked at Business Travel News' Corporate Travel Index to find which cities had the most expensive car rentals. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.