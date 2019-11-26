ATLANTA – More than 51,000 pounds of Georgia pecans are headed to Taiwan and are expected to enter retail stores by mid-December. The pecan export purchased from a grower in Ocilla is a direct result of bilateral trade efforts between Georgia and Taiwan.
During October, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black joined representatives from the Georgia Pecan Growers Association, Southern United States Trade Association and Georgia Department of Agriculture for a weeklong trade mission to Taiwan. An inbound mission followed, providing prospective Taiwanese buyers the opportunity to visit pecan growers in south Georgia.
“The Georgia Grown mission goes beyond state and national borders,” Black said in a news release. “The expansion of Georgia Grown products into emerging markets like Taiwan is yet another example of our efforts to broaden our trade portfolio with the prospect of tapping new market opportunities for our Georgia farmers.”
Georgia’s delegation to Taiwan also included Chef Holly Chute, senior executive chef for the Georgia Grown program, who collaborated with Taiwanese chefs to prepare traditional Taiwanese dishes that incorporated Georgia pecans.
“Our opportunities to curate and supply Georgia-based recipes and ingredients globally are growing exponentially,” Holly said. “Leaders in Taiwan’s commercial baking industry shared a strong interest in the versatility of Georgia pecans.”
This year, GDA participated in multiple trade missions to Vietnam, Taiwan, Ghana and Mexico. Each mission represented Georgia's proactive approach in developing ongoing trade relationships with foreign buyers.
"Whether exploring opportunities for poultry in Ghana or negotiating pecans in Taiwan, growing Georgia’s agricultural economy means tapping into emerging markets," Paul Thompson, deputy director of marketing and promotion at the GDA, said. "Georgia's top exports continue to spark interest around the world, and our goal is to build long-term relationships that benefit both Georgia farmers and consumers abroad."