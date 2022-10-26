MACON — Murray Drug Company Inc, which did business as Acme Pharmacy in Homerville, has agreed to a $350,000 settlement to resolve allegations that the pharmacy violated the Controlled Substances Act. Acme Pharmacy ceased operating during the course of the federal investigation.
The CSA subjects all registered handlers of controlled substances to strict requirements regarding the inventory control and record-keeping of controlled substances. These requirements ensure that DEA registrants account for controlled substances from the time that they are purchased until the time that they are delivered to other registrants, dispensed to patients or discarded. The CSA’s recordkeeping requirements play a vital role in ensuring the appropriate handling, accounting and distribution of controlled substances.
Acme Pharmacy, which is no longer in operation, was registered with the DEA as a retail pharmacy and authorized to dispense controlled substances to customers pursuant to the provisions of the CSA. At issue in the settlement were allegations that Acme failed to account for thousands of dosage units of controlled substances and failed to maintain complete and accurate records and to provide effective controls against theft. Also, during an on-site inspection, controlled substances were discovered unsafeguarded and not properly stored.
“This settlement demonstrates our office’s continued commitment to combating the opioid epidemic on all fronts,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Part of our strategy is making sure that registered opioid handlers keep accurate records of these highly addictive and potentially dangerous drugs. All individuals and facilities — large or small — which are licensed to handle controlled substances are responsible for maintaining accurate records, and all will be held accountable for any failures.”
“DEA Diversion Investigators will continue to aggressively pursue pharmacies that violate the Controlled Substances Act and put our nation at risk in the midst of the ongoing opioid epidemic,” Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy said. “This civil settlement is an important step in keeping our communities safe and speaks volumes of the professionalism and dedication of the DEA Diversion Investigators and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
The claims resolved by this settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination or admission of liability.
Diversion Investigators Jordan Poe and Tierra Singleton from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Savannah District Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney W. Taylor McNeill represented the United States in the settlement agreement.