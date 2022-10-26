MACON — Murray Drug Company Inc, which did business as Acme Pharmacy in Homerville, has agreed to a $350,000 settlement to resolve allegations that the pharmacy violated the Controlled Substances Act. Acme Pharmacy ceased operating during the course of the federal investigation.

The CSA subjects all registered handlers of controlled substances to strict requirements regarding the inventory control and record-keeping of controlled substances. These requirements ensure that DEA registrants account for controlled substances from the time that they are purchased until the time that they are delivered to other registrants, dispensed to patients or discarded. The CSA’s recordkeeping requirements play a vital role in ensuring the appropriate handling, accounting and distribution of controlled substances.

