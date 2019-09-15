ATLANTA — As high temperatures in Georgia continue in the 90s, Georgia Power offers its top 10 tips to help customers keep their homes cool and reduce the impact of the hot weather on power bills.
Georgia Power offers tips, tools and resources that can help all customers save money and energy throughout the year. Energy tips are available at www.georgiapower.com/save.
Tips to save money and energy include:
— Set programmable thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer and 68 degrees in the winter. Also utilizing a ceiling fan can make a space feel 5 degrees cooler;
— Change standard air filters once a month, or pleated filters once every three months, to help systems run more efficiently;
— Caulk and weather-strip around windows and doors. If the caulking is cracked or the weather-stripping is damaged or peeling, replace the old material;
— Turn off lights when they are not in use;
— Use a smart power strip or unplug electronics when they are not in use to save money and energy;
— Look for an Energy Star label when purchasing new appliances and electronics;
— Keep air vents clear of obstruction to help heating and cooling systems operate more efficiently;
— Replace incandescent light bulbs with energy-efficient LED lights. Energy Star-certified LED light bulbs consume up to 75 percent less than incandescent bulbs;
— Wash full loads of clothes with cold water and avoid over-drying. Clean the lint trap before every load;
— Set the water heater’s temperature to 120 degrees in unconditioned spaces and wrap electric water heaters with an insulated blanket for additional savings.
Georgia Power’s online energy checkup provides a customized report to help customers understand energy use and find ways to save money. It can use actual power bills to give a customized report with information about the home and family to measure how energy is used.
The Home Energy Improvement Program helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs, and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements.
Change filters and trim plants around outside units so they can receive proper air flow, officials with Georgia Power said.
The company’s My Power Usage program, a free service connected to Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget.
Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at georgiapower.com/pricing, including:
— Smart Usage: Provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when electricity is used;
— Flat Bill: This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when power usage does;
— Plug-In Electric Vehicle: Electric vehicle drivers can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy;
— Nights and Weekends: By changing when to wash dishes, do laundry or cool the home, savings add up annually;
— PrePay: Allows individuals to pay as they go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.
Georgia Power also offers bill payment assistance. The company works with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as a low-income senior citizens discount, and can connect them with community organizations that may be able to help them pay their bill. Additional information is available at georgiapower.com/assistance or via phone at (888) 660-5890.