From left, ABAC Natural Resources Technician Grant Rentz; ABAC Forest Resources Department Head William Moore; Georgia Power Area Manager Lynn Lovett; ABAC President David Bridges; and Mark Kistler, dean of the ABAC School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, gathered at the ABAC forest for a recent check presentation.
TIFTON — Georgia Power recently announced a $25,000 contribution to the ABAC Foundation in support of the development of the forest at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Mark Kistler, dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at ABAC, said the 1,000-acre forest off Willis Still Road in Tift County is destined to be a vibrant outdoor classroom demonstrating best practices in forestry and natural resources to a range of audiences from undergraduate students to high school students and industry partners.
“We appreciate Georgia Power’s gift in support of our natural resource management program,” Kistler said. “These funds will be used toward the development of ABAC’s forest to support our academic programs by promoting and demonstrating sustainable management practices.
“These practices will have long-term positive effects on the health of the forest, the wildlife, and its water and soil resources.”
ABAC offers a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resource Management with tracks in Forestry, Wildlife and Conservation Law Enforcement. The forest is an important laboratory for these students and many other majors as well.
Georgia Power Area Manager Lynn Lovett attended the presentation at the forest with an oversized check in hand.
“Georgia Power is pleased to provide support for the development of this innovative forestry classroom experience at ABAC,” Lovett said. “The ABAC program is focused on the vital role of silviculture in sequestration of carbon dioxide and generational transition of timber operations in Georgia.
“With the Southern Company’s focus on natural resource stewardship and goal of net-zero carbon emissions, we are committed to supporting initiatives focused on sustainability. ABAC is preparing the next generation of leaders in forestry and natural resources.”
Spring semester classes begin at ABAC on Jan. 12, 2022.
