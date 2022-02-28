ATHENS — The 2021 Georgia Quality Cotton Awards were presented at the recent 2022 Georgia Cotton Commission annual meeting. The awards are co-sponsored by the Georgia Cotton Commission and Bayer Crop Science/Deltapine and administered by the University of Georgia Cotton Team. Yangxuan Liu from the UGA Cotton Team conducted the analysis and presented the 2021 Georgia Quality Cotton awards at the annual meeting.
The purpose of the awards is to recognize producers and ginners of high-quality cotton fiber and to identify their general management practices for the benefit of other growers. The producers and their gins received a plaque, and the winning producers received a $500 cash award. The UGA County Extension Agent for each winner was also recognized as they work closely with the farmers during the growing season.
The awards are given in each of these three cotton acreage categories: 1) less than 500 acres, 2) 500 to 1,000 acres, and 3) greater than 1,000 acres within the four regions of the state. Winners in these categories are determined by the loan value and premiums of their cotton. The winners’ excellent achievements are due largely to their management practices and expertise. The sponsors of this program congratulate the following winners:
Region 1
Less than 500 acres
Grower — Cole Thompson, Pulaski County
Ginner — Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi
500-1000 acres
Grower — Eddie Luke Farms, Crisp County
Ginner — Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi
1,000-plus acres
Grower — Scotty Raines Farms, Turner County
Ginner — Sconyers Gin and Warehouse Company, Sycamore
Region 2
Less than 500 acres
Grower — Alton Walker, Burke County
Ginner — Bryant’s Gin, Bartow
500-1,000 acres
Grower — Robert & Richard McElmurray, Burke County
Ginner — Farmers Gin & Storage, Wadley
1,000-plus acres
Grower — S&M Farms Partnership, Jefferson County
Ginner — Farmers Gin & Storage, Wadley
Region 3
Less than 500 acres
Grower — Bert Ponder, Tift County
Ginner — Omega Gin Company, Omega
500-1,000 acres
Grower — Millirons Farms, Lowndes County
Ginner — B.C.T. Gin Co. Inc., Quitman
1,000-plus acres
Grower — Herbert Price Farms, Brooks County
Ginner — B.C.T. Gin Co. Inc., Quitman
Region 4
Less than 500 acres
Grower — John Bulloch, Thomas County
Ginner — Boston Gin Co., Boston
500-1,000 acres
Grower — Mourning Dove Farms, Miller County
Ginner — Clover Leaf Gin Inc., Donalsonville
1,000-plus acres
Grower — Heard Family Farms, Decatur County
Ginner — Clover Leaf Gin Inc., Donalsonville
The final award given was the overall Best Cotton Award. This was awarded to the Georgia cotton producer with highest loan value and premium. The 2021 Best Cotton Award went to Pulaski County’s Cole Thompson with a loan value of 57.70 cents/pound and a premium of 5.70 cents/pound.
