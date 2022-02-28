cotton.jpg

ATHENS — The 2021 Georgia Quality Cotton Awards were presented at the recent 2022 Georgia Cotton Commission annual meeting. The awards are co-sponsored by the Georgia Cotton Commission and Bayer Crop Science/Deltapine and administered by the University of Georgia Cotton Team. Yangxuan Liu from the UGA Cotton Team conducted the analysis and presented the 2021 Georgia Quality Cotton awards at the annual meeting.

The purpose of the awards is to recognize producers and ginners of high-quality cotton fiber and to identify their general management practices for the benefit of other growers. The producers and their gins received a plaque, and the winning producers received a $500 cash award. The UGA County Extension Agent for each winner was also recognized as they work closely with the farmers during the growing season.

The awards are given in each of these three cotton acreage categories: 1) less than 500 acres, 2) 500 to 1,000 acres, and 3) greater than 1,000 acres within the four regions of the state. Winners in these categories are determined by the loan value and premiums of their cotton. The winners’ excellent achievements are due largely to their management practices and expertise. The sponsors of this program congratulate the following winners:

Region 1

Less than 500 acres

Grower — Cole Thompson, Pulaski County

Ginner — Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi

500-1000 acres

Grower — Eddie Luke Farms, Crisp County

Ginner — Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi

1,000-plus acres

Grower — Scotty Raines Farms, Turner County

Ginner — Sconyers Gin and Warehouse Company, Sycamore

Region 2

Less than 500 acres

Grower — Alton Walker, Burke County

Ginner — Bryant’s Gin, Bartow

500-1,000 acres

Grower — Robert & Richard McElmurray, Burke County

Ginner — Farmers Gin & Storage, Wadley

1,000-plus acres

Grower — S&M Farms Partnership, Jefferson County

Ginner — Farmers Gin & Storage, Wadley

Region 3

Less than 500 acres

Grower — Bert Ponder, Tift County

Ginner — Omega Gin Company, Omega

500-1,000 acres

Grower — Millirons Farms, Lowndes County

Ginner — B.C.T. Gin Co. Inc., Quitman

1,000-plus acres

Grower — Herbert Price Farms, Brooks County

Ginner — B.C.T. Gin Co. Inc., Quitman

Region 4

Less than 500 acres

Grower — John Bulloch, Thomas County

Ginner — Boston Gin Co., Boston

500-1,000 acres

Grower — Mourning Dove Farms, Miller County

Ginner — Clover Leaf Gin Inc., Donalsonville

1,000-plus acres

Grower — Heard Family Farms, Decatur County

Ginner — Clover Leaf Gin Inc., Donalsonville

The final award given was the overall Best Cotton Award. This was awarded to the Georgia cotton producer with highest loan value and premium. The 2021 Best Cotton Award went to Pulaski County’s Cole Thompson with a loan value of 57.70 cents/pound and a premium of 5.70 cents/pound.

