Georgia River Network announced Tuesday the launch of its Georgia River Guide app, which will allow outdoor adventurers to discover and explore Georgia’ unique water trails by kayak, canoe or paddleboard using the Georgia River Guide app powered by Georgia River Network. Georgia’s network of water trails comprises hundreds of miles of navigable waterways and stretches to every corner of the state. Like the water equivalent of a hiking trail, GRN officials note, each water trail has safe public access points and are suitable for day-trips in canoes, kayaks and SUPs.
For adventurers who are curious about the iconic wetlands of the Okefenokee Wilderness Area Canoe Water Trail in the southeast, the limestone-lined banks of the Flint River in the southwest, or the historic waters of the Etowah River in the northwest, the Georgia River Guide can help them find the perfect section of river for their next adventure.
Features of the app include:
♦ Public access points and river mileage;
♦ River conditions and recommended runnable levels;
♦ Level of difficulty;
♦ Specific river rapids or hazards;
♦ Outfitters and shuttle services;
♦ Cultural and historic points of interest;
♦ Available amenities;
♦ Tips on how to plan a trip and stay safe on the water.
