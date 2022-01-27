ATHENS — Georgia families looking for a Mother’s Day gift on the wild side can treat mom to two days of camping and paddling May 6-8 as Georgia River Network hosts a special adventure on the Yellow and Alcovy Rivers.
The statewide river advocacy organization has pegged this Mothers Day weekend of camping and paddling as an adventure geared to families with special programs for youths throughout the event.
“Georgia River Network loves getting families on rivers,” Paddle Georgia Coordinator Joe Cook said. “Electronic devices don’t mix well with water, so parents and children alike are assured of each others’ undivided attention. Georgia’s rivers are a great place to disconnect and reconnect with each other and the beauty that surrounds us.”
The two-day canoe/kayak trip will begin with a 7-mile journey on the Yellow River as it winds gently into historic Porterdale and the following day will culminate with a 10-mile adventure down the Alcovy River’s numerous gentle shoals as it descends to Newton County’s Factory Shoals Park.
Camping will be at historic Salem Campground near Covington, where participants will have the option of tent camping or staying in the campground’s rustic circa-1940 hotel. The event will feature catered meals, educational programs about the rivers, crafts and on-river activities for youths and tours of the interdenominational camp meeting grounds, which were founded in 1828.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, registration is limited to 30 people and Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines will be followed throughout the event. Registration fees are $360 for adults and $220 for students 17 and under. Additional information and registration is available at www.garivers.org/events/yellow-alcovy.
This is one of more than 15 on-river adventures planned by Georgia River Network this year. Other weekend trips are planned for the Conasauga River Aug. 20-21, Flint River Oct. 7-9, Ossabaw Island Oct. 28-30 and Okefenokee-Suwannee River Nov. 11-13. Day trips are planned for the Etowah River May 21, South Chickamauga Creek May 28, Chattahoochee River July 23, Flint River Aug. 6, Oconee River Sept. 10 and Ebenezer Creek/Savannah River Nov. 19.
Additionally, Georgia River Network will host a seven-day journey on the Chattahoochee River through Atlanta from Buford to Franklin June 19-25. This event features seven nights of on-river camping. More information about these river exploration opportunities is available at www.garivers.org/events
All of these river trips serve as fundraisers for Georgia River Network, which uses the funds to protect rivers and develop the state’s water trail system — a network of boating trails connected by public access points on multiple Georgia rivers.
In March, the organization will release a Georgia River Guide smartphone app featuring detailed information about more than 30 water trails around the state.
