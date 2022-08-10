Exercise4
Buy Now

A nonprofit group dedicated to clean air for children has encouraged Georgia school districts to apply for federal funds to purchase electric school buses.

 File Photo

ATLANTA — A nonprofit group dedicated to clean air for children has encouraged Georgia school districts to apply for federal funds to purchase electric school buses.

A new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program aims at providing school buses an alternative to gasoline or diesel fuel by funding electric buses. Currently, most buses in Georgia run on diesel.

Recommended for you

The original Woodstock, by the numbers

The original Woodstock, by the numbers

Woodstock was a legendary festival providing three days of peace and music. Stacker breaks down all the elements that made up the summer festival of '69, from the number of porta-potties to the total injuries sustained from guitars.  Click for more.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.