ATLANTA — Legislation exempting most rural hospitals from Georgia’s certificate of need law has cleared the state Senate.

Senators voted 42-13 to no longer require proposed new acute-care hospitals in counties with populations of fewer than 50,000 residents to have to prove to the state that the medical services they plan to offer are needed in their community.

