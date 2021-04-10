WASHINGTON — Georgia U.S. Sens. the Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced this week that Georgia would receive more than $140 million in federal grants to address affordable housing needs across the state. This funding is aimed at providing safe, affordable housing to Georgians who have struggled to keep a roof over their heads amid the economic consequences caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding comes from the $5 billion HOME Investment Partnerships Program provision included in the American Rescue Plan, created to strengthen affordable housing options and support services for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. These grants will be used to help Georgians with low incomes, in both urban and rural communities, rehabilitate owner-occupied housing, provide assistance to low-income homebuyers, construct affordable rental housing, expand tenant-based rental assistance to help keep people housed, and provide additional support to those experiencing eviction and homelessness.
“Housing, or the lack thereof, impacts every aspect of our lives, and getting people in safe, secure housing can ease the path toward obtaining reliable health care, pursuing educational opportunities, and gaining steady employment,” Warnock said. “This funding will help people to face and overcome long-standing challenges that have been exacerbated by this pandemic, and I am proud to see these federal housing investments directed where they are most needed.”
“Senator Warnock and I are proud to deliver this critical funding to help build and maintain more affordable housing and provide additional rental assistance to those struggling to pay the rent," Ossoff said. "Any Georgian struggling to access housing or rental assistance should contact my office for assistance – I am here to serve."
The Georgia HOME Supplemental Allocations are as follows:
Albany -- $1,798,393
Athens-Clarke County -- $2,506,309
Atlanta -- $7,991,553
Augusta-Richmond County -- $3,483,201
Columbus-Muscogee County -- $3,574,055
Macon-Bibb County -- $2,987,467
Savannah -- $3,100,743
Clayton County -- $3,929,129
DeKalb County -- $7,800,770
Fulton County -- $2,428,588
Gwinnett County -- $7,593,563
GA Non Entitlement -- $87,655,165
CNSRT-Cobb County -- $5,551,090
