WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following reports of sexual assault of migrant women at a Georgia ICE detention center, U.S. Senators the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., pushed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for answers concerning the status of the investigation into these disturbing reports.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, four women have come forward stating that they were sexually assaulted by a nurse at the Stewart Detention Center.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.