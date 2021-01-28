WASHINGTON -- Georgia’s United States Senators, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats, joined with Georgia’s Congressional delegation to send a letter to Maj. Gen. Tom Carden of the Georgia Department of Defense, expressing their gratitude to Georgia’s National Guard in helping protect the U.S. Capitol around President Biden’s inauguration.
“We are writing to thank you and the Georgia National Guard for the professionalism and dedication to duty your troops displayed while protecting the U.S. Capitol prior to, during, and after the recent inauguration of President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Carden. "Your soldiers were called upon at a moment’s notice and responded to a challenging situation with the effectiveness, tenacity, and readiness that has come to define what it means to be a Citizen Soldier.
“As members of Congress, we are immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by the Georgia National Guard these past two weeks. As fellow Georgians, we could not be more proud of their skill, bravery, and integrity. Accordingly, we extend our sincere thanks to each member of the Georgia National Guard for their commendable service."
