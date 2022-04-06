SAVANNAH — Georgia Southern University hosted its annual Gratitude Gala recently to recognize key donors for their longtime support of institutional initiatives. The event was held at the JW Marriott Plant Riverside in Savannah where honorees were presented with awards.
“The Gratitude Gala is a chance for us to celebrate you,” Trip Addison, vice president for University Advancement, said to the group. “Each one of you has gone above and beyond in your support of the University, and for each student who is chasing an incredible dream, your support is helping them to take hold of it. Because of supporters like you, more than $3 million in scholarships were awarded this year.”
The 2022 recipients are:
2022 President’s Visionary Award: Karl E. Peace grew up humbly in southwest Georgia and worked seven part-time jobs to help fund his college education at Georgia Southern. His story is one of perseverance and determination and he has made it a mission to give back.
After graduating from Georgia Southern in 1963, Peace received a Ph.D. in biostatistics and made his mark in the pharmaceutical industry. Discouraged by the lack of public health programs in the state of Georgia, Peace named and endowed the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health after his late wife.
Through the years, Peace has endowed numerous scholarships to help recruit outstanding students to the university. He created the Karl E. Peace Center for Biostatistics on campus, along with JPHCOPH faculty chair positions and graduate assistantships. He also established scholarships for students from Baker County, where he grew up, so they can experience similar opportunities that led him to a stellar career. In total, Peace has created 14 endowed funds at Georgia Southern that generate more than $200,000 annually for the University.
2022 Legacy Award: Billy and JoAnn Hickman
Billy and JoAnn Hickman have been loyal supporters of Georgia Southern for more than 50 years. Billy, a 1974 graduate of Georgia Southern with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting, has been a partner with Dabbs, Hickman, Hill and Cannon LLP, since 1984. He successfully ran for state senate to fill the position left vacant after Jack Hill’s untimely death in 2020.
Billy and JoAnn endowed the Billy and JoAnn Hickman Master of Accounting Scholarship, which awards outstanding students pursuing a graduate degree in accounting.
The Hickmans also established a deferred gift commitment in 2016 to provide funding for a Chair in Accounting that allows the school to recruit and retain top talent for educating future accountants.
2022 President’s Innovator Award: Paul and Elizabeth Gillespie
Paul Gillespie, a 1974 health and physical education graduate, and his wife, Elizabeth, have led the way in providing funding for various areas of need throughout the campus.
Their first major gift was a gift in honor of Elizabeth’s father when they established the Robert S. Haywood Family Scholarship. The scholarship helped children of former Army Rangers attend Georgia Southern. Throughout the years, they have endowed scholarships for the university’s Performing Arts Center and Honors College, have established scholarships for university athletics and provided funding to support the athletic move to Division I. Most recently, they assisted with funding for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility.
2022 President’s Ambassador Award: Ronald and Rebecca Tiller
Ronald Tiller, a 1968 College of Business graduate, has been instrumental in the Parker College of Business “Building a Legacy” campaign while Rebecca Tiller, a 1969 sociology graduate, provides funding for annual scholarships in the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences for sociology students.
Both also are avid supporters of university athletics as “Transition 20” members, offering support to Eagles’ football. In addition, the Tillers invested in the new Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center and the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility.
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 27,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.
