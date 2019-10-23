Georgia Southwestern Foundation receives Wells Fargo grant for student success

AMERICUS — The Georgia Southwestern Foundation was recently awarded a $3,000 grant from Wells Fargo to support Georgia Southwestern State University’s Office of First-Year Experience and its efforts to increase student success, engagement and retention.
Student progression and retention continue to be priorities for Georgia Southwestern. To aid students' efforts to continue on a positive path, Georgia Southwestern has implemented initiatives to increase first-year student success.
FYE’s Storm Spotter program provides peer mentors and early intervention specialists for first-year students. Such retention efforts are designed to quickly connect struggling first-year students to campus support services or other activities, thus helping them remain at GSW and enhancing the Americus community and southwest Georgia region.
Funds like those provided by Wells Fargo are used to enhance and expand programs like these, including funding for future Storm Spotter training.
“We are grateful to Wells Fargo for investing in our students’ success,” FYE Director David Jenkins said. “Their financial support will allow the Office of First-Year Experience to expand co-curricular programming that will support student engagement, success and retention.”
The Wells Fargo grant program is part of a community giving initiative provided to strengthen and support communities across the country through community development and education.