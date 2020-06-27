AMERICUS -- Georgia Southwestern State University's summer 2020 enrollment was the largest summer enrollment in the university's history. Despite the country facing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the number of students was up more than 6% compared to last summer. These are the highest summer numbers ever recorded in the school's 114-year existence, and administrators say they expect enrollment to continue to trend upward into the fall.
From graduating high school seniors to executives at high-level organizations, individuals were flocking to online classes this summer. GSW officials said that almost every academic area was up with the largest gains in graduate enrollment, specifically the university's MBA program, the M.Ed. in Early Childhood Education and the addition of the new Ed.S. in Teacher Leadership.
"In times of economic trouble, people turn to higher education as a path to a brighter future," GSW President Neal Weaver said. "With GSW's affordability, quality of instruction and personalized attention, we know many people will choose us as their destination for higher learning. This is certainly welcome news considering the decline that was predicted by industry experts because of COVID-19."
Carol Bishop, director of GSW's MBA program, said the surge in summer enrollment can most likely be attributed to the flexibility of online course work that suits today's busy working professionals, as almost all of the MBA students work full-time and many have families.
"The increase in summer enrollment began around the same time COVID-19 shutdown started," Bishop said. "Applicants had time to consider their goals and take action to achieve them. They appreciate the flexibility of the program and can adjust their schedule to fit their personal and professional situations."
One such online GSW student, Koren MacDonald, works as the human resources manager at a prominent hotel chain in Detroit, Mich., and is mom to three children. She said the worldwide pandemic gave her the nudge she needed to work toward obtaining her MBA. With the travel industry slowed, MacDonald said she wanted to make the most of having extra time on her hands.
"I started looking into MBA programs across the world," MacDonald said, "and found that Georgia Southwestern would allow me to complete my MBA completely online with an accredited institution. Pursuing this degree online will give me the flexibility to keep my commitments to my family and community. My hope is that investing this time into furthering my education will give me the competitive edge to navigate the post-COVID-19 business world."
"We might not be able to put our finger on one exact trend for the spike in enrollment," Weaver added, "but in the end, we know it's an endorsement of the quality of online teaching our faculty is delivering. They are national leaders in GSW's top-ranked distance learning programs. When you factor together high-quality instruction and affordability, GSW quickly becomes one of the best values in the state and in the country."
While the virtual environment has certainly been advantageous and allowed learning to continue, the on-campus experience is critically important, particularly for entering first-year students. It allows them to build a sense of community and develop the relationships they need in order to maximize the learning experience at GSW.
GSW officials say they plan to resume face-to-face instruction in August with safety and social distancing accommodations in place. Fall numbers are looking strong as well, and another surge in enrollment is expected. With SAT/ACT scores no longer required and the application fee waived through July 21, these numbers will continue to climb. GSW admissions counselors are available and ready to assist prospective students by phone and email.
For more information, visit www.gsw.edu/admissions, email admissions@gsw.edu, or call (229) 928-1273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.