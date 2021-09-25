AMERICUS -- Almost 400 incoming freshmen began classes at Georgia Southwestern State University during its fall semester, the university announced in a news release.
First-year students were officially welcomed to the university community at a Freshman Convocation. Each student was given a silver coin by GSW President Neal Weaver to signify the beginning of their journey at Georgia Southwestern. Upon graduation, they'll receive a gold coin in its place, giving the silver coin to someone who made a difference for them during their time at GSW.
GSW officials say they are looking forward to watching these students take their first year by storm.
Georgia Southwestern State University is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, GSW is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.
