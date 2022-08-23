ATLANTA — Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees were honored recently during the group’s annual Managers Conference held in north Georgia. Site managers attended an awards ceremony celebrating those who make more than 60 State Parks and Historic Sites outstanding destinations across Georgia. They also attended training sessions and shared ideas on park operations. Below are this year’s award winners.

Henry Struble Manager of the Year Award — Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain: Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmons’ leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Timmons is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.

