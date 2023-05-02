ga state professor.jpg

The National Science Foundation has named Georgia State University Associate Professor Natalie King one of the 2023 recipients of its Alan T. Waterman Award.

 Special Photo: GSU

ATLANTA — The National Science Foundation has named Georgia State University Associate Professor Natalie King one of the 2023 recipients of its Alan T. Waterman Award, the nation’s highest honor for early-career scientists and engineers.

This is the second year the NSF has chosen to honor three researchers with the award, which recognizes outstanding early-career U.S. science or engineering researchers who demonstrate exceptional individual achievements in NSF-supported fields.

