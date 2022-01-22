WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Ronald Reagan Institute has announced its first State of Civics event of 2022. The Georgia-focused event, the series’ fifth installment, will bring together Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, Richard Trammel, the CEO of the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement, and other notable education leaders.
Moderated by Janet Tran, director of the Reagan Institute’s Center for Civics, Education, and Opportunity, the virtual conversation will highlight the exemplary civic education initiatives of Georgia, including current efforts and experiences that lift civics in Georgia’s schools.
The aim of this series is to better understand the current state policy environment for civic learning and engagement across the country. Civic learning not only supports academic achievement and 21st-century work force skills but also serves as a key to strengthening the nation as a democratic republic.
The event will be livestreamed and will include questions submitted by virtual audience members and the media.
♦ What: Panel discussion about Georgia civics education
♦ Who: Richard Woods — Georgia State School Superintendent
♦ Richard Trammel — CEO of the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement
♦ Janet Tran — Director of the Center for Civics, Education, and Opportunity
♦ Additional state education leaders
♦ When: Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.
The Ronald Reagan Institute, the Washington office of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, promotes the ideals, vision, and leadership example of the nation’s 40th president through substantive, issue-driven forums, academic and young professional programming, and scholarly work. RRI builds on the legacy and ideas of Reagan through its three policy centers: the Center for Civics, Education, and Opportunity; the Center for Peace Through Strength, and the Center for Freedom and Democracy. Each of these centers ensures Reagan’s legacy is advanced in the nation’s capital.
